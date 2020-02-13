Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Harvey Howard Hoffman. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Harvey Howard Hoffman, 76, peacefully went to be with the Lord on January 26, 2020, in Orogrande, New Mexico. Harvey was born on February 28, 1943, in Eatonville, Washington to Frank Paul and Marie Gladys Hoffman.



Harvey proudly served his country in the United States Army, in Korea, during the



After returning home, Harvey started his family in Forks, having three sons. Through a second marriage, Harvey gained three stepchildren.



Harvey was a member of the Masonic Lodge, and a past Master of the Mount Olympus Lodge 298 in Forks. Harvey loved storytelling, a passionate exchange while discussing national politics, and spending time in the Pacific Northwest and New Mexico with dear friends and family.



Survivors include, his children, Harvey D. (Lorelei) Hoffman of Columbia, South Carolina, Darin A.M. (Creona) Hoffman of Forks, Stacey James (Kimberly) Hoffman of Bakersfield, California; his stepchildren of Forks, Mike (Katrina) Henry, Steve Henry, and Jennifer (Seth) Schwenker; grandchildren, Amanda Bernadette Hoffman of Worland, Wyoming, Heather Shannon Greene of Mountain Home, Idaho, Nathan Daniel Jones, of the United States Military Academy, West Point, Vanessa Rose Hoffman, and Tyson Maxfield Hoffman of Bakersfield, California; great-grandchildren; brother, Jimmy Paul Hoffman of Onalaska; sisters, Lillian Hoffman-Walker of Chehalis, and Judith Tottie of Elma.



Harvey was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Paul and Marie Gladys Hoffman of Aberdeen; and sister, Katherine Wambolt of Yuma, Arizona.



A Celebration of Life for Harvey will be held at a future date.



Should friends desire, contributions may be made to The in the name of Harvey.



