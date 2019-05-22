Heather Anne Poats, of Joyce, passed away May 14th. She was born August 9th, 1963, to Michael Victor McGarvie and Kathleen Marie Daly McGarvie, of Joyce.
She attended Crescent High School and Peninsula College. She married Douglas Wayne Poats on January 10, 1981.
During her life she worked as a Client Relations Specialist for Olympic Community Action, a Home Healthcare Provider, and as a homemaker.
Heather was a gifted seamstress who also loved crafting, gardening, and cooking. Her greatest joy was found in her role as a wife and a mother.
She is survived by her husband, Douglas Wayne Poats, of Joyce; daughter, Lyndi Marie (Nick) Bertman, of Boise, Idaho; daughter, Tyler Poats, of Boise, Idaho; her parents-in-law, Lee and Mary Poats of Joyce; her sisters, Erin (Todd) Williams, of Maple Valley, Toni McGarvie of Aberdeen, Vernell "Francie" McGarvie (Doug) Baker, of Port Angeles, Jennifer McGarvie of Kingston; brothers, Darren McGarvie of Joyce, Patrick McGarvie of Joyce, Ryan (JoAnna) McGarvie of Joyce; and grandchildren, Nicholas Andrew Bertman and Anna Mary Rose Bertman of Boise, Idaho.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Michael McGarvie and Kathleen Daly McGarvie; and her beloved daughter, Lexington Irene "Lexi" Poats.
There will be a Celebration of Life and Potluck for Heather on Saturday, May 25th, at 1 PM, at Hillcrest Baptist Church, 205 Black Diamond Road, Port Angeles, 98363.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on May 22, 2019