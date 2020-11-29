1/1
Heidi Louise Romero
1970 - 2020
Heidi Louise Romero passed away at home on November 7, 2020 at age 50. She was born in Boise, Idaho on April 28, 1970 to Gary Lee Anderson and Judith Eileen Davis.

Heidi came out to the Peninsula when she moved into her grandmother's home after her battle with cancer.

She graduated from Bora High School and had bachelor's and master's degrees in psychology.

She was married to Ken March from 1988 until 1994. She married Jason Romero on November 19, 1994.

Heidi held jobs at Burger and Brew in Boise, Idaho, Hewlett-Packard, and was a correctional officer and later a psychology associate at the Department of Corrections.

Heidi is preceded in death by her father, Gary Lee Anderson. She is survived by her husband, Jason Romero, her daughters Hollie March, Gabriella Romero and son Trevor L. March. She is also survived by her sister, Chandra McCann and brother, Kevin Anderson.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Harper-Ridgeview Funeral home.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel
105 W 4th St
Port Angeles, WA 98362
3604529701
Memories & Condolences

2 entries
November 28, 2020
May she RIP my prays are with you at this tome cousin
Anita Romero
Family
November 28, 2020
As the days and weeks pass, and as you return to life's routine, may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
Phelesa Quarles
Family
