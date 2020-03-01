Helen passed peacefully in her sleep due to a lengthy illness.
She was preceded in death by father, Edward Leroy Olmstead; brother, Eddie Olmstead; and son, Tommy Lynch.
She is survived by her mother, Donna Marie McCandless; loving boyfriend, Ernie Farris; son, Mikey Lynch II; daughter-in- law, Rachelle Keend-Lynch; two granddaughters, Makenzy May Lynch and Winter Rose Keend-Lynch; and grandson, David Leroy Hales-Lynch.
Helen was a very dedicated mother and Nana; talented in woodworking, baking and stained glass. A small business owner and an absolute joy to be around. She will be missed dearly.
Rest easy, Wild Flower.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020