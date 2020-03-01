Helen Annette (Olmstead) Barley (1964 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Annette (Olmstead) Barley.
Obituary
Send Flowers

Helen passed peacefully in her sleep due to a lengthy illness.

She was preceded in death by father, Edward Leroy Olmstead; brother, Eddie Olmstead; and son, Tommy Lynch.

She is survived by her mother, Donna Marie McCandless; loving boyfriend, Ernie Farris; son, Mikey Lynch II; daughter-in- law, Rachelle Keend-Lynch; two granddaughters, Makenzy May Lynch and Winter Rose Keend-Lynch; and grandson, David Leroy Hales-Lynch.

Helen was a very dedicated mother and Nana; talented in woodworking, baking and stained glass. A small business owner and an absolute joy to be around. She will be missed dearly.

Rest easy, Wild Flower.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Mar. 1, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.