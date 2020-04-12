Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen "Claire" Brady. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen "Claire" Brady of Port Angeles died peacefully in her sleep on Thursday, March 26 at the age of 90.



Claire was born on January 13th, 1930 to Irene Masterson and Walter Colley in Boston Massachusetts. Her childhood home in Roxbury overlooked St. Patrick's Parish, where she attended school and mass, and developed the deep faith she carried with her throughout her life.



Claire married the love of her life, Jack Brady on June 18, 1950. Jack and Claire moved from the city to the quiet town of Norwell, where Claire was a devoted stay-at-home mother to their 8 children.



In 1977, Jack retired from a career in construction and the family relocated to Oceanside, CA.



Claire and her family attended St. Margaret's Parish in Oceanside where Jack worked as a janitor.



As their family continued to grow, their home in Oceanside became the center of family life and a place where many happy memories were made.



In 1992, Jack and Claire again moved across the country, this time to Port Angeles, WA. Several of their children and grandchildren also settled in Port Angeles, and their home again was a place for family gatherings.



Claire and Jack were active members of Queen of Angels Parish, regularly attending mass and church functions.



Claire was an avid gardener and kept beautiful gardens at each of her homes. In her later years, Claire enjoyed a quiet life of prayer, gardening, and reading. She loved visits from her family. She always had cookies or cake for her great grandchildren, which earned her the nickname "Grandma Cake". She was always ready to offer thoughtful advice, and kind words to her loved ones over a cup of tea. She led by example, and inspired others to kindness and faith. She was precious and unforgettable, and she will be dearly missed.



Claire is survived by her 8 children: Jack (Laurie), William "Bud" (Leah Ann), Bob (Karen), Jim (Debbie), Irene Dubeau (Michael), Brian, Steve, and Paul. Claire also leaves behind a brother, Bruce; her niece, Kerry; 20 grandchildren, and many more great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brother Walter "Buddy" Colley, and her husband John "Jack" Brady.



A funeral mass will be held at Queen of Angels Parish on a date to be determined. Claire will be laid to rest beside her beloved husband at Ocean View Cemetery in Port Angeles. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Apr. 12, 2020

