Helen proudly entered the world in Conrad, Montana on July 30, 1923, the 11th, and last, child of Seigar and Teakige Vandenacre, who had left their Netherlands homeland in 1905.



Spunky and tenacious, Helen found being the youngest quite joyful as her older sisters did the majority of the chores around the farm; yet, the solid work ethic of her family was deeply ingrained in this blonde, tall lass who shared a horse with her brother Leonard to ride to a one room schoolhouse.



Moving to the Seattle area to volunteer at a hospital, Helen met her husband of almost 70 years, Marion Francis Craker, on a blind date. On June 7, 1946, married adventure began as the young couple moved to Port Angeles for Marion's work as a machine tender, making paper at Crown Zellerbach Mill. Helen's work also began in earnest.



A proud wife and mother of three very active boys, Helen's days were filled with making their house a well-organized home. She was a master of creativity in preparing meals for her hungry brood, always being punctual for Marion's work schedule.



Baking, sewing, and gardening occupied much of her disciplined days, yet she would always take time for her favorite activity, reading. Helen enjoyed all types of literature, but especially the Bible. (She became a Deacon at the Presbyterian Church as well as Marion.)



Her homemaking skills continued as she and Marion built two homes in Port Angeles as well as one on Lake Crescent.



Helen and Marion both enjoyed being busy in individual and shared activities. "NO" was not a word to describe Helen when it came to spending innumerable summers at Lake Crescent, from the early days at East Beach Resort to the home they built on their own property there. Boating and waterskiing abounded. After Marion's retirement, traveling adventures filled many days.



Leaving this world of natural causes, Helen is survived by her immediate family: sons Dale (Darcy), Don (Cathy) and Tommy (Judy). Grandchildren Rochelle Craker (John),Brett Craker (Pheap), Melissa Allison (Dustin), and Chelsea Craker as well as great-grandchildren Kevin, Colton, Katrina, Elizabeth and Caleb complete the family unit with numerous extended relatives.



A family graveside service is planned.

