Helen Mary Lee, a Sequim resident, died on April 6, 2019, after a long battle with chronic lung and heart failure diseases.



She was born on December 5, 1937, in the Bronx, New York, to John Joseph Flatley and Beatrice Marie (Gallagher) Flatley.



Helen worked as an Administrative Operations Analyst at San Jose State University, San Jose, California, and studied there for two years. She moved to the Olympic Peninsula, in 2002.



She was a lifelong Catholic and a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Sequim. She loved God with her very being and felt God's presence through nature.



Helen cherished her family with unconditional love and generosity. She also showed her generosity by being an American Red Cross volunteer.



She was preceded in death by her former husband, Dennis Lee; son, James Robert Lee; daughter, Lynn Marie Blake; parents, John and Beatrice Flatley; brother and sister-in-law, Thomas and Christina Flatley; brothers, John Flatley, Vincent Flatley, and Andrew Flatley.



Helen is survived by son, David John Lee, Sr.; daughter, Karen Ann Clark; brother, Peter (Janet) Flatley of Carlsborg; sisters-in-law, Eleanor Flatley, of Pleasanton, California, Julie Flatley, of Smithtown, New York, and Carolyn Flatley, of Fort Myers, Florida; sister, Irene Latoraco, of Smithtown, New York; grandchildren, Christin (Nicholas) Fleming, Alicia Clark, David (Brianda) Lee, Jr., Corey Lee, Stephanie (Mike) Youmans, and Micheal Lee; great-grandchildren, Grace, Nicholas, Isabelle, Arielle and Peter Fleming; Lily Clark Sullivan; John and Isabela Lee; Ian and Kollynn, step-grandson, Mykel; step-granddaughters, Nicole and Patricia Youmans, Emma Lynn Lee.



A Funeral Mass will be celebrated, by Rev. Dennis Robb, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, in Sequim, on Friday, May 10th at 11 AM. Helen's remains will be interred at a later time in California.