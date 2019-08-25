Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen Mary McCammon. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Mary McCammon, age 85, of Sequim, died from natural causes at home surrounded by family, on Tuesday, August 13, 2019.



She was born on August 16, 1933, to Joseph and Mary Zaborniak, in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada. At an early age, she spent a great deal of time reading at home and in the library, and during the spring and summer investigating streams for the different organisms she could find.



In school, she was slightly above average but worked hard to be near the top of her class. After seventh grade, she left the local school and went to one in another school district that offered both Latin as well as French. She always elected the most rigorous courses because she regarded them as a challenge.



During her high school years, she went through the vocational files of the library and based upon her ability and likes decided to be a geologist. Before entering University, she visited the geology department and was told to enter the rigorous honors program lasting five years; including one year of engineering and advanced courses in chemistry. During her time at the university, she spent all available spare time working part time in the geology division of the Manitoba Mines Branch.



After graduating from the University of Manitoba in 1955, she was accepted for graduate school at the University of Michigan. Her masters thesis was based on the fossil material she brought from the Mines Branch. She met her future husband at Michigan. They both held assistantships at the Museum of Paleontology. They were married at the end of the summer after he came back from field work in the southwest U.S. and she came back from fossil collecting in Manitoba. She changed her last name to McCammon.



They moved to Indiana where they both began working on their PhD degrees. She completed her field work one week before their daughter, Catherine, was born, in the fall of the following year. Her dissertation was on the fossils of the Manitoba limestone. It was published by the Mines Branch shortly after she submitted it.



Following graduation, they moved to Chicago where her husband got a post-doctoral fellowship in the fall of 1959 at the University of Chicago. Their son, Ian, was born in March of 1960. In September, 1960, the family moved to Grand Forks, North Dakota, where her husband was offered a position in the Geology Department, and she was asked to lecture in physical geography in the Geography Department.



In the summer of 1961, they moved to Pittsburgh where her husband was offered a position at Gulf Research and Development Corporation, and within a few years, she was offered an Assistant Professor position at the University of Pittsburgh.



She was eager to start research on recent brachiopods to better understand their living habits in the geologic past. A proposal to the National Science Foundation (NSF) Antarctic Research Program resulted in a grant to collect brachiopods from their research ship in the antarctic. Subsequently, she was awarded a new NSF grant to join the ship in New Zealand to collect brachiopods at various localities in the Tasman Sea. In May, 1968, she received tenure and an Associate Professorship.



In the fall of 1968, the family moved again to Chicago where her husband was offered an Associate Professorship and she was offered a Visiting Associate Professorship in the Department of Geological Sciences at the University of Illinois at Chicago Circle.



With the freezing of NSF funds and cutbacks in studies of modern brachiopods, it was time to reevaluate doing the research and to look into the funding of research.



In 1972, Helen accepted the position of Research Representative, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Region 1, Boston, Massachusetts. From 1973-1977, she served as Director, Office of Research Programs, EPA, Region 1, Boston, MA. In 1976, she moved to the Washington, D.C. area, and joined the Department of Energy (DOE) in Germantown, Maryland.



In 1979, she rose to Director, Ecological Research Division, DOE, Germantown. By virtue of her contributions to the furtherance of science education and research, she was elected an Honorary Fellow of the American Association for the Advancement of Science (AAAS) in January, 1982.



In 1991-1992, Helen participated as a Fellow in the Commerce Science and Technology Fellowship Program as part of a unique effort to develop expertise among career federal employees in the management of science and technology issues, and in related questions of international competitiveness. Her assignment was in the Office of Management and Budget; and Office of Science and Technology Policy, Executive Office of the President.



During her tenure, she helped evaluate and justify the crosscut budgets, primarily the mathematics and science education crosscut. She also developed an Executive Order for the President's signature on math and science education.



In 1995, she retired from the federal government and was joined by her husband, in 1998, and moved to Sequim, where they began their new life of travel and leisure activities.



Helen's interest in gardening led her to become a Master Gardner as part of the Clallam County Master Gardeners. It wasn't long before she was asked to join the Board of the Master Gardener Foundation.



During her tenure, a proposal under consideration was to sell the Demo Garden on Woodcock and use the money from the sale to support the creation of a Garden in the city of Sequim. To this end, she undertook the preparation of the history of the Woodcock Garden for the Board to better understand the pros and cons of such a sale. As it turned out, the sale of the Woodcock Garden was put on hold and the property continues in its present form today. Having the history of the Garden in hand however, allowed the emotional concerns of such a sale to be lessened over time.



Closer to home, Helen took an interest in a proposed project to the County Commissioners to widen Kitchen-Dick Road from Old Olympic Highway to the Dungeness Wildlife Refuge to make it safer for hikers and cyclists. To this end, she went door-to-door getting the signatures of over 40 homeowners in support of the project and submitted the petition at a subsequent meeting of the Commissioners. The project was finally approved and the project completed into the Road as it exists today. One of the Commissioners told Helen that without the support of the Community, the project might not have gone forward.



Another contribution of Helen's to the Master Gardeners were the workshops she gave on how to make natural looking planters from discarded polystyrene coolers. Making natural looking planters from hypertufa troughs was often messy and they were too heavy to move once they were made. The use of discarded polystyrene coolers received a warm welcome by the Master Gardeners who attended her workshops.



From her perspective of having been involved in environmental issues at the Department of Energy, Helen was a strong supporter of Eloise Kailin, M.D. who was a tenacious advocate of eliminating fluoride from the municipal water supply of Port Angeles.



To this end, Helen submitted a letter to the Editor of the Peninsula Daily News about the report by the National Academy of Sciences that recognized that children have three to four times the rate of exposure of fluoride, as do people that drink a lot of water. In addition, fluoride accumulates in the body over time and effects may not be evident till years later. The report cited major needs in assessing risks of toxic side effects of fluoride including thyroid function and hip fractures. In December, 2017, the Port Angeles City Council voted to keep fluoride out of the municipal water supply and to remove fluoridation equipment.



Helen is survived by her husband, Richard; daughter, Catherine; son, Ian; son-in-law, Richard Howes; daughter-in-law, Judy Fahys; and grandson, Nicholas Howes.



