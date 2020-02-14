Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen May (Keenan) Crowley. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen peacefully passed away on December 31, 2019, in San Ramon, California, just in time to rejoin her family and friends who left before her for the New Years Eve party.



Helen was born in Flin Flon, Manitoba, Canada, to George and Violet Keenan, the fourth of the five Keenan girls. In 1943, the family moved to Vancouver, BC.



Helen was adventurous, moving to San Francisco where she worked for Trader Vic as his secretary. She would later work for 35 years at United Airlines.



She met Robert (Bob) Crowley on a weekend at Lake Tahoe. They married in 1959 and lived in San Francisco before moving to Denver.



Their retirement years were happily spent in Port Ludlow. Helen and Bob made wonderful friends wherever they lived or traveled.



Helen was preceded in death by Bob, in 2015; her sisters Bette, Margaret, Vi, and Shirley; and her nephew, Jay.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Feb. 14, 2020

