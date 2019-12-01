Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Helen (Lindstrom) Ritchie. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Helen Lindstrom Ritchie passed away on October 28, 2019, at the age of 100 years.



Helen is survived by her two children, daughter, Virginia (Roger) Rheinheimer and son, Michael (Pam) Ritchie; grandson, Garrett Ritchie; and nieces, Cheryl Thompson, Gail Brown and Diane Ness.



The daughter of Ida and August Lindstrom, Helen was born in Seattle, at Swedish Hospital, and was raised in Preston.



Following the tradition of the women in her family, Helen traveled to Alaska as a young woman in the late 1940s. She worked for the Fairbanks School District as an administrative assistant and occasional substitute English teacher. She loved her time in Alaska where she made many lifelong friends. It was there that she met her husband, Miram Ritchie, who was in the Air Force.



For the next twenty years, as a military wife, Helen lived in Las Vegas, Denver, Okinawa, and on bases located in Georgia, Louisiana and Texas. Helen worked as a personal secretary to military officers as well as company executives until her children were born. The family eventually settled in Mesquite, Texas.



She loved to read and was a devoted Cowboys football fan until she moved to Port Angeles and slowly converted to a Seahawks enthusiast.



She excelled in all her roles: secretary, home maker, mother and friend.



Helen was a gracious woman, whose gentle soul and beautiful smile enriched the lives of those who met her. She loved to laugh, had a quick wit, and always enjoyed a good joke. She will be missed.



There will be a private family service at a later time. Helen Lindstrom Ritchie passed away on October 28, 2019, at the age of 100 years.Helen is survived by her two children, daughter, Virginia (Roger) Rheinheimer and son, Michael (Pam) Ritchie; grandson, Garrett Ritchie; and nieces, Cheryl Thompson, Gail Brown and Diane Ness.The daughter of Ida and August Lindstrom, Helen was born in Seattle, at Swedish Hospital, and was raised in Preston.Following the tradition of the women in her family, Helen traveled to Alaska as a young woman in the late 1940s. She worked for the Fairbanks School District as an administrative assistant and occasional substitute English teacher. She loved her time in Alaska where she made many lifelong friends. It was there that she met her husband, Miram Ritchie, who was in the Air Force.For the next twenty years, as a military wife, Helen lived in Las Vegas, Denver, Okinawa, and on bases located in Georgia, Louisiana and Texas. Helen worked as a personal secretary to military officers as well as company executives until her children were born. The family eventually settled in Mesquite, Texas.She loved to read and was a devoted Cowboys football fan until she moved to Port Angeles and slowly converted to a Seahawks enthusiast.She excelled in all her roles: secretary, home maker, mother and friend.Helen was a gracious woman, whose gentle soul and beautiful smile enriched the lives of those who met her. She loved to laugh, had a quick wit, and always enjoyed a good joke. She will be missed.There will be a private family service at a later time. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Dec. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close