Helga Klingspor Rice was born September 25, 1940, in Mannheim, Germany. She experienced WWII as a child and then the conclusion of hostilities to include the return of German soldiers many years later.



Despite the austerity and adversity of her childhood, she developed an engaging, happy, ever optimistic and adventurous personality which she retained during her entire life.



Helga spoke five languages and accompanied her husband on many overseas assignments with the U.S. Department of State in Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, and South America. She worked at numerous overseas U.S. Missions. She was also a volunteer, for many years, at the Port Townsend Visitor Center.



Later in life, Helga battled a number of medical issues which involved many doctor and laboratory visits. She absolutely never complained and remained a fighter with grit, determination and tenacity. She lost her final battle May 23, 2019.



Helga is survived by her husband, Thomas J. Rice (Foreign Service Officer retired); two sons, Colonel Robert C. Rice (U.S. Marine Corps) and Stephen A. Rice (Diplomatic Security, Dept/State). She adored her three grandchildren, Emily, Clara and Matthew. Her sister, Giesela lives in France.



Helga will be terribly missed by her family and many friends. Her loss is painful and deep. May she rest in peace in Heaven in the arms of the Lord.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News from May 30 to May 31, 2019

