Sequim resident Helmut W. Meier passed away February 19, 2020, of natural causes, in Bremerton.



He was born on May 20, 1926, in Frankfurt, Germany to Karl and Frieda Meier.



After WWII, Helmut graduated from university in Germany with an engineering degree and immigrated to Canada, then to the United States.



In 1959, Helmut met his wife, Doris, in San Francisco. They were married for almost 60 years and had two daughters.



The family enjoyed traveling the world and experiencing different cultures. Many trips were planned around snorkeling, fishing, sailing and camping. 15 years were spent living in Saudi Arabia where Helmut worked for Aramco in the oil and gas industry.



Helmut and Doris moved to Sequim, in 1989, to their scenic home that was surrounded by nature. Helmut enjoyed hobbies including sailing, fishing, golf, bowling, growing his lush veggie garden and meeting his friends at the kaffee klatsch.



His wonderful sense of humor, German sayings and war stories will be greatly missed, as well as his hugs and affection.



He is survived by his wife Doris, of Sequim; daughters, Terry Meier and Jayne Meier, both of Bremerton; sister, Elfriede; and nephew, Wolfgang (Rosemarie) of Frankfurt, Germany.