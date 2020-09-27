Herbert Robert "Bob" Steinbacher was the youngest of ten children born to teen-aged immigrants, Joseph (Austria, 1903) and Katherine Matyok Steinbacher (Hungary, 1908) who met in Wisconsin and married in 1910. Having settled in Alabama, the depression sent the family back north to Chicago, Illinois, where Bob was born on June 25, 1931. They returned to Wisconsin, then went west to Oregon before finally settling in Sunnyside, Washington in 1942. Bob joined the Air Force after graduating from Sunnyside High School in 1949.



Highlights of his twenty-plus year Air Force career included multiple tours of southeast Asia. He also received the Bronze Star for meritorious service for his three consecutive years as aircraft engines advisor to the Vietnamese Air Force and the Air Force Commendation Medal for work at Pope Air Force Base as avionics superintendent on C-130s.



However, these accomplishments were eclipsed by the joy he found in his marriage to Norma Lemmon in 1966 and the birth of their son in 1969.



Upon retirement from the Air Force and moving to Colorado, Bob began a second career with Storage Technology and Teledyne WaterPik. This allowed time for camping and travel in addition to pursuing a degree in business. He also co-authored a book with Norma on world class manufacturing strategies, speaking and consulting until they both retired and moved to Port Angeles. There he designed and landscaped their home, creating an extensive system of trails dubbed the "Fairy Tale Forest" for his grandchildren to explore. He was a generous and supportive father and grandfather who loved to visit his son's family.



A graduate of Colorado Christian University and charter member of the Air Force Association, Bob was fiercely loyal to his Lord, family, friends, and country, lending a hand whenever he could. He was preceded in death by his parents, all his siblings and three nephews. He is survived by his wife, son-James (Paula) Steinbacher, Granby, CO. granddaughter-Addie (Max) Steinbacher-Laponsky, Washington, DC , grandson,Stephen Steinbacher (fiancee-Emily Crane), Granby, Colorado), brother-in-law, John (Sherry) Lemmon, and sister-in-law, Carol(Gary) Gundy , all of Michigan and numerous nieces and nephews.



Bob celebrated his eighty-ninth birthday with friends and enjoyed several days with his son and family before greeting the sunrise as he slipped quietly into heaven. He was interred in Tahoma National Cemetery. We will celebrate his life when family and friends can gather safely. Memorial contributions may be made to Mission Aviation Fellowship or Independent Bible Church.

