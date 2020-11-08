Herbert Wayne Rempel, age 92, fondly known as Herbie, a beloved father, grandfather, and uncle, lost his battle with cancer while surrounded by family at his home in Port Angeles, Washington on Thursday, October 15th. He was born in Aberdeen, WA on December 8, 1927 to Hazel and Herbert Rempel.



Joining the Army in 1944, Herbie served two tours in Korea. After his service ended, he settled in Portland, Oregon where he met and married Gloria, his loving wife of 65 years. In 1954, they moved to Marysville, Washington and raised their three young children.



Herbie had a tremendous love for animals and went on to work at the Woodland Park Zoo in Seattle. The family moved to Port Angeles in 1962, allowing him to continue working with animals as a trainer alongside Lloyd Beebe at the Olympic Game Farm. Together, they trained animals for several live action Disney movies. Years later, he drove log trucks for various companies on the Olympic Peninsula.



Herbie opened the NorthWest Raptor Center in the 1980s where he and his wife, Gloria, cared for injured eagles, falcons, hawks, owls, and other wildlife, rehabilitating them and releasing them back into their natural environment. After retiring from the NW Raptor Center, they went on to manage the Silver King Resort for three years, where Herbie was able to pursue his love of fishing.



He is preceded in death by his parents and son, Wayne, from a previous marriage. He is survived by Gloria (Maranville), daughter Debra Eklund, son Fred (Sue) Rempel, and daughter Cindy (Roger) German, four grandchildren, twin great granddaughters, godson Collin West, Jr., and his beloved dog Petey.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Volunteer Hospice and/or the Olympic Humane Society.

