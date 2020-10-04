Hildegard Leger, born September 11, 1934 to Roland and Edith Wegener in Dresden, Germany, passed away at her home in Sunland on September 14, 2020. Hildy, as she was affectionately known to family and friends, is survived by her son, Raymond Mark Leger, daughter-in-law Donna, grandchildren Sky, Gabriel and Alexandra and her sister, Renate Ortmann. Hildy will also be forever remembered by her nephew, nieces, extended family members and dear friends.



After earning her degree as a pediatric nurse in Germany, Hildy decided to change course by immigrating to Canada and then the United States with her husband Klaus, in 1964. She spent many years in Southern California working in the restaurant industry until her move to Sequim in 1991.



Hildy enjoyed many hobbies, including gardening, which was one of her greatest pleasures. She was an active member at SARC and TOPS, through which she made many lifelong friends. Her joyful demeanor and outgoing personality endeared her to many. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.



The family would like to thank Dr. Thomas Michaels at Olympic Medical Center (OMC), the kind, caring doctors and nurses at OMC in Port Angeles and Assured Hospice.



At Hildy's request, there will be no service and due to COVID, a Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later time.

