Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Hope Lee Peterson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Hope Lee Peterson, 82, of Port Ludlow, passed away on June 2, 2019, with family by her side, at Providence Hospital in Everett.



She is survived by her loving husband, Donald E. Peterson, married, in Saint Xavier, Montana, on August 19, 1994 and celebrated 25 years of happiness.



Hope was a beautiful and vibrant woman, she was a hard worker, and always made time for others. Among her many talents, she was a marvelous cook. It was a treat to be at her table. She made every meal beautiful in appearance and taste, and with love.



Hope was an expert seamstress and quilter; she made several throughout the years and also participated in a quilt club in Port Ludlow. Her quilts will be cherished for generations.



Hope is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Lee Ann Withington, of Seattle, Kimberli Lynn Stone, of Spokane, Kelly Sue Lack, of Vancouver B.C., and Mary Elizabeth Bunk, of Caldwell, Idaho. She was a light in the lives of her grandchildren who reside in Spokane; Andrew Vance Stone, Lindsay Rae Davis, Aubrey Lynn Stone and in Vancouver B.C, Ruthie Elisabeth Lack. She had four great grandchildren who all reside in Spokane; Andrew Jr. Stone, Stone Davis, Holbrook Bronson and Hadley Simpson.



A memorial will be held, in August, to Celebrate the Life and memories of our wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.



In lieu of flowers, condolence donations can be made to the at: https:\\ Hope Lee Peterson, 82, of Port Ludlow, passed away on June 2, 2019, with family by her side, at Providence Hospital in Everett.She is survived by her loving husband, Donald E. Peterson, married, in Saint Xavier, Montana, on August 19, 1994 and celebrated 25 years of happiness.Hope was a beautiful and vibrant woman, she was a hard worker, and always made time for others. Among her many talents, she was a marvelous cook. It was a treat to be at her table. She made every meal beautiful in appearance and taste, and with love.Hope was an expert seamstress and quilter; she made several throughout the years and also participated in a quilt club in Port Ludlow. Her quilts will be cherished for generations.Hope is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Lee Ann Withington, of Seattle, Kimberli Lynn Stone, of Spokane, Kelly Sue Lack, of Vancouver B.C., and Mary Elizabeth Bunk, of Caldwell, Idaho. She was a light in the lives of her grandchildren who reside in Spokane; Andrew Vance Stone, Lindsay Rae Davis, Aubrey Lynn Stone and in Vancouver B.C, Ruthie Elisabeth Lack. She had four great grandchildren who all reside in Spokane; Andrew Jr. Stone, Stone Davis, Holbrook Bronson and Hadley Simpson.A memorial will be held, in August, to Celebrate the Life and memories of our wonderful wife, mother and grandmother.In lieu of flowers, condolence donations can be made to the at: https:\\ act.alz.org Published in The Peninsula Daily News on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.