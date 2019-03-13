Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Howard Craig. View Sign

Howard was born in Butte, Montana, to Verley Clyde and Ruth Craig. He was one of seven children. Howard was a Veteran, having served in the Navy from 1956 to 1960.



Preceding Howard in death were his parents; brothers, Melvin and Alvin; sisters, Virginia, Cora and Mary; stepsons, Tommy and Mark; and grandson, Keith.



Howard is survived by his wife, Mary Alice; sister, Charlotte; sons, Tony, Kelly, Lee and Danny; stepchildren, Charlene, Dale, Cindy, Crystal and Mike; 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.



Howard was a dedicated husband, dad, brother, uncle, grandpa and great-grandpa, as well as an incredible friend.



Howard and Alice were married on May 10, 1971, and together raised a blended family of 11 children. At times, it was rough going, but their love and devotion to one another and their children got them through the hard times. They were soul mates who would have celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary in May, 2019.



Howard was an extraordinary journeyman millwright welder for many years, retiring in Port Angeles. He was an avid hunter who passed his skills onto his sons and grandsons. He also taught them proper safety and most importantly how to dress a deer. In addition to hunting, Howard loved fishing, clam digging, and picking blackberries and mushrooms.



Howard's friends called him "Handlebar Howie," and the ladies he encountered always commented on and loved his handlebar mustache, of course with mom right beside him.



We love and miss you, dad.



Graveside Services at 2 p.m., Friday, March 15, at Mount Angeles Memorial Park, 45 Monroe Road, Port Angeles, WA 98362. Celebration to follow at Eagles Port Angeles at 3 p.m., 2843 E. Myrtle St., Port Angeles. Howard was born in Butte, Montana, to Verley Clyde and Ruth Craig. He was one of seven children. Howard was a Veteran, having served in the Navy from 1956 to 1960.Preceding Howard in death were his parents; brothers, Melvin and Alvin; sisters, Virginia, Cora and Mary; stepsons, Tommy and Mark; and grandson, Keith.Howard is survived by his wife, Mary Alice; sister, Charlotte; sons, Tony, Kelly, Lee and Danny; stepchildren, Charlene, Dale, Cindy, Crystal and Mike; 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.Howard was a dedicated husband, dad, brother, uncle, grandpa and great-grandpa, as well as an incredible friend.Howard and Alice were married on May 10, 1971, and together raised a blended family of 11 children. At times, it was rough going, but their love and devotion to one another and their children got them through the hard times. They were soul mates who would have celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary in May, 2019.Howard was an extraordinary journeyman millwright welder for many years, retiring in Port Angeles. He was an avid hunter who passed his skills onto his sons and grandsons. He also taught them proper safety and most importantly how to dress a deer. In addition to hunting, Howard loved fishing, clam digging, and picking blackberries and mushrooms.Howard's friends called him "Handlebar Howie," and the ladies he encountered always commented on and loved his handlebar mustache, of course with mom right beside him.We love and miss you, dad.Graveside Services at 2 p.m., Friday, March 15, at Mount Angeles Memorial Park, 45 Monroe Road, Port Angeles, WA 98362. Celebration to follow at Eagles Port Angeles at 3 p.m., 2843 E. Myrtle St., Port Angeles. Funeral Home Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel

105 W 4th St PO Box 340

Port Angeles , WA 98362

(360) 452-9701 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Funeral Home Details Map/Directions Harper Ridgeview Funeral Chapel Port Angeles , WA (360) 452-9701