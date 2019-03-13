Howard was born in Butte, Montana, to Verley Clyde and Ruth Craig. He was one of seven children. Howard was a Veteran, having served in the Navy from 1956 to 1960.
Preceding Howard in death were his parents; brothers, Melvin and Alvin; sisters, Virginia, Cora and Mary; stepsons, Tommy and Mark; and grandson, Keith.
Howard is survived by his wife, Mary Alice; sister, Charlotte; sons, Tony, Kelly, Lee and Danny; stepchildren, Charlene, Dale, Cindy, Crystal and Mike; 19 grandchildren and 19 great-grandchildren.
Howard was a dedicated husband, dad, brother, uncle, grandpa and great-grandpa, as well as an incredible friend.
Howard and Alice were married on May 10, 1971, and together raised a blended family of 11 children. At times, it was rough going, but their love and devotion to one another and their children got them through the hard times. They were soul mates who would have celebrated their 48th wedding anniversary in May, 2019.
Howard was an extraordinary journeyman millwright welder for many years, retiring in Port Angeles. He was an avid hunter who passed his skills onto his sons and grandsons. He also taught them proper safety and most importantly how to dress a deer. In addition to hunting, Howard loved fishing, clam digging, and picking blackberries and mushrooms.
Howard's friends called him "Handlebar Howie," and the ladies he encountered always commented on and loved his handlebar mustache, of course with mom right beside him.
We love and miss you, dad.
