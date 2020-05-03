Howard Hill passed peacefully at his home in Sequim after 88 years full of adventure, family, and companionship.



Howard attended Sequim High School before leaving the Dungeness Valley seeking adventure in the world's greatest Navy. He served honorably in the Korean War. The military afforded him opportunities to travel, create lasting memories, and ultimately find his life-long career.



After completing military service, he returned to the Puget Sound to be a butcher. Howard enjoyed his work and the customers at Safeway in Port Townsend, Lehman's in Sequim, and H & E Meats in Bremerton. He was a proud union member and believed in the power of a living wage, a strong middle class, and American-made products.



He was blessed with a large, loving family comprised of four children, one step-son, eight grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. His love for the family came through in the form of jokes and delicious pies that drew hungry mouths to the dining room table. His quick wit could make anyone smile or laugh till their stomach hurt. Howard also shared life stories that came with a valuable lesson.



While working in Bremerton, Howard reconnected with his elementary school sweetheart, Lois Ripley. After dating for three years, the two got married and spent 25 wonderful years together. He made Lois so incredibly happy. They enjoyed traveling across the Pacific Northwest to visit friends and family, stopping at almost every casino along the way.



Sequim is where he began, and it is where he wanted to end his time on this Earth.



Howard is preceded in death by his wife, Lois Hill; sons, Steve Hill and Howie Hill; brother, James Hill; sister, Pauline Quinn; mother, Ida Daniels; and father, Howard Hill.



He is survived by his daughter, Anita Infelise; grandchildren, Danielle Hedzik, Nickolas Infelise, Teresa Infelise, and Jacelyn Sparks; and great-grandchildren, Dominic Hedzik, Harper Hedzik, Elise Sparks, and Owen Sparks; he is also survived by his daughter, Shelly Hill; grandson, Justin Hill; and great-granddaughter Zahra Hill; and he is survived by his step-son, Eric Simison; and grandchildren, Kevin Simison, Bryan Simison, and Erica Simison.



Howard Hill was buried right next to his wife, Lois Hill, at Sequim View Cemetery. The two will enjoy views of the Dungeness Valley for years to come.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store