Isidoro "Izzy" Zapata, Jr. passed away on September 13th, after a short but fierce battle with cancer.



He was born in San Jose, California, February 5, 1951, and is survived by his wife, Dorothy Zapata; and his three sisters, Sara Williams, Nora Vigil Zapata and Adrienne Zapata.



Izzy worked for Lockheed Martin in the Bay Area for 25 years after which he and Dorothy moved to Sutter Creek, California, where they built their retirement home.



Izzy started "Izzy's Clean Up" working to clean properties for fire prevention and landscape design.



After five years of hot summers, they moved to Sequim, where they enjoyed fishing and all that Western Washington offers.



Izzy had the best sense of humor and his friends and family miss his laugh and smile. No service was held by his request. Think of him kindly....gone too soon.



The family wishes to express its gratitude for the help and aid the Hospice team at Harrison Hospital Bremerton gave them.