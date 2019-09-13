Guest Book View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jack Victor McEwan passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at the age of 93, at his home in Port Angeles.



Jack was born March 18, 1926, in Port Angeles to William and Rose (Streeter) McEwan.



He joined the Army during WWII.



On July 22, 1949, he married Harriet Sarah Hassell, from Port Angeles, and they were married 68 years. They honeymooned in the Olympic Mountains and camped at Humes Ranch. Harriet preceded him in death February 2018.



Jack and Harriet built their own home and raised a small herd of cattle on their family farm. They loved animals and enjoyed them immensely. The Port Angeles area was where they filled their lives with hiking, fishing, farming, vacationing, gardening and raising their four children.



They especially enjoyed the Olympic and Sol Duc Hot Springs areas, camping adventures at the Lyre River and family outings to Lake Conconully.



Jack enjoyed helping family, friends and neighbors with land clearing, fencing, logging and mowing. Not to mention, helping to round up any stray animals when they ran loose.



Jack worked as lead boom man at ITT Rayonier Mill in Port Angeles for 42 years. He operated tug boats and worked scaling logs. That is where he got the nickname, "Captain Jack."



Jack was an admirable husband, father, grandfather and friend. He had a great sense of humor whether with family, friends or his grandchildren and great grandchildren. He loved to laugh and his smile was infectious. The family attributes his longevity to his love for chocolate, now a generational favorite.



Jack is survived by his son, Jack R. (Bonie) McEwan; daughters, Patsy Triggs, Debbie (Curt) Adams and Sally Kesselman; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Preceding him in death were brothers, Richard McEwan, Harry McEwan and Frank Hurley.



The family would like to extend appreciation to long time friend, Mickey Vail, for her love and friendship; and for adopting his beloved dog, "Punk."



Special thanks to the volunteer Hospice of Clallam County for their amazing love and support.



