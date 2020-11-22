Jack Wesley Kiesser, age 89, passed away in Bremerton on November 7, 2020. He was born in Bozeman, Montana on October 19, 1931 to Emil Kiesser and Marie (Tudor) Kiesser. He graduated in 1950 from Anacortes High School.



Jack worked at the Tradewell Grocery stores in Anacortes and Port Angeles. He also worked at the Continental Baking Company in Port Angeles and retired there after 33 years in 1987. He was a member of the Teamsters Local 227.



Jack married Janett (Klein) Kiesser on June 17, 1950. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in June of 2020.



He enjoyed hunting, fishing and camping. He spent many years traveling with his wife in their RV. He enjoyed watching the Mariners and loved watching his kids, grandkids and great grandkids play sports.



Jack is survived by his wife Janett, his sons, Steve (Donita) Kiesser and Jim (Debby) Kiesser. He is also survived by his sister Doris (Alex) MacDonald. He is survived by his grandchildren Jennifer Kiesser, Valerie and Nathan Geer, Brian Kiesser, Kathy and John Marshall, and Kyle and Stacia Kiesser. He is also survived by great grandchildren Bradley Beebe, Brandon Kiesser, Cody, Tristan, Wyatt and Travis Geer, Hayden Kiesser and Blake and Becca Marshall.



Jack is preceded in death by his parents, Emil and Marie Kiesser and his brothers Norman, Emil, Bill and Don Kiesser.



Funeral arrangements are in the care of Sequim Valley Chapel in Sequim. Service to be determined at a later date.

