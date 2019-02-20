Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Bradly "Brad" McLean. View Sign

Brad died February 2, 2019, in Shelton, while visiting friends, Bert and Val Mullen, for the Super Bowl game.



Brad graduated in 1977 and "worked in the woods" where he sustained a major injury to his knee and almost lost his leg.



He and Glenda ran a successful charter business out of Sekiu, on the Linda Ray, and later on the Hunter II. When fishing "got bad," he was encouraged to become a corrections officer.



He graduated from the Criminal Justice Training Commission Academy on January 17, 1997, but began working at the Clallam Bay Correctional Center on April 17, 1995, until ...



Brad was an avid fisherman, hunter and beachcomber, plus a very good pool player.

Brad was preceded in death by sister Dorothy Slee; Charlie and Ada McLean; Art and Ruby Rennebohm; grandparents; uncles Charlie McLean and Art Rennebohm Jr.; and aunt Gloria Olesen.

Left behind are his two children, James Robert "Robby" and Katlyn Rose "Katie;" his father, James Edward; and his mother, Rose Hubbard; aunts Joan McLean, Aileen Corley and Jeri Moore; sister Janeil Post; brother Ernest Slee; many cousins, nieces and nephews; and lifelong friend Chris Mohr.

An informal memorial get-together for friends and family will be held Saturday, February 23, at aunt Jeri's home. This memorial is being put on by Brad's two children and is a potluck beginning at noon, at 293496 U.S. Highway 101 N., Quilcene. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2019

