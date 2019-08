Born in Prosser, Jim grew up in Vancouver. He received his AA degree from Clark College and his BS in Pharmacy from the University of Washington , in 1967. He and Barbara would marry in 1967, too!He was the head pharmacist for the Port Angeles Pay 'n Save from 1970-1983.He and Barbara, co-owned Jim's Pharmacy, from 1983 to 2002, when they sold it to their son, Joe.Jim was an OMC Commissioner from 2003-2018; a Hospital Foundation member and past president; and a member of the Rotary.He was preceded in death by his parents, Theron and Ailene Cammack; and brother, Thomas (Tommy) Cammack.Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Joseph (Joe); granddaughters, MacKenzie and Kelsey Cammack; sister, Judi (Jerry) Brower; brothers-in-law, Bruce (Dolores) Roscow and Richard Roscow.Family and friends will be gathering for a Celebration of Life on September 8th, at the Port Angeles Eagles, from 1-4 PM.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital, in Seattle, or the Olympic Memorial Hospital Foundation or the .