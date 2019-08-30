Born in Prosser, Jim grew up in Vancouver. He received his AA degree from Clark College and his BS in Pharmacy from the University of Washington, in 1967. He and Barbara would marry in 1967, too!
He was the head pharmacist for the Port Angeles Pay 'n Save from 1970-1983.
He and Barbara, co-owned Jim's Pharmacy, from 1983 to 2002, when they sold it to their son, Joe.
Jim was an OMC Commissioner from 2003-2018; a Hospital Foundation member and past president; and a member of the Rotary.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Theron and Ailene Cammack; and brother, Thomas (Tommy) Cammack.
Jim is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Joseph (Joe); granddaughters, MacKenzie and Kelsey Cammack; sister, Judi (Jerry) Brower; brothers-in-law, Bruce (Dolores) Roscow and Richard Roscow.
Family and friends will be gathering for a Celebration of Life on September 8th, at the Port Angeles Eagles, from 1-4 PM.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Children's Hospital, in Seattle, or the Olympic Memorial Hospital Foundation or the .
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019