Jim was never much on long goodbyes and passed away suddenly but peacefully at home on November 16, 2019. Born in Bayonne, New Jersey, August 27, 1948, Jim grew up in Roselle, New Jersey.



He attended Seton Hall University on a ROTC Scholarship and graduated in 1970 with a bachelor's degree in Accounting. Upon graduation he was commissioned a second lieutenant in the Army. Jim met his wife, Marie, while they were in high school, and they were married at the Chapel at Seton Hall in December 1970.



Jim's first duty station was Fort Polk, Louisiana. But Jim always dreamed about flying, so while in the Army he attended Flight School where he learned to fly helicopters. After flight school he volunteered for combat duty flying helicopters in Vietnam in 1972. After the ceasefire was declared, Jim flew support for the peacekeeping team.



Jim's last duty station was at Fort Lewis, with the 9th Aviation Battalion. He had so many great experiences. While stationed at Fort Lewis, Jim attended night school at Pacific Lutheran University, earning a Master's Degree in Human Relations, and also added a fixed wing rating to his flight capabilities.



Flying all across Washington, he fell in love with the state. When his military commitment was up, he chose Washington as his permanent home. Jim and Marie lived in Kent for 33 years before moving to Port Angeles in 2008.



Jim wore many hats both figuratively and literally. Figuratively, Jim was willing to try anything and there was no job he couldn't be called on to do. Literally, Jim collected hats. He had over 300 hats that told a story of all his involvement and many adventures.



Jim worked for the Equitable Life Assurance in Tacoma and became a district manager in Seattle. Jim specialized in pension products and in 1992 he started his own business, The 401K Company, where he dealt with pension administration.



Brendan and Sean were born in the 1980s which brought in a whole new era of involvement. Jim began coaching and refereeing their teams through the YMCA. He loved refereeing so much he went on to ref girls and boys high school basketball in Seattle, Tacoma, and here on the Olympic Peninsula.



In addition to the games, Jim did training camps and was on the boards of Tacoma Basketball Officials Association as well as the Seattle Men and Women's Basketball Associations and the North Olympic Basketball Officials Association. Though he won many awards his crowning achievement was refereeing in the girls' state tournament game in 2014.



As the boys played sports Jim never missed a game or a meet. He was always there to encourage and cheer them on. Sports never got out of his blood and when knee replacement took Jim off the court he turned to video broadcasting Port Angeles High School sports.



Jim always had a love of the sea. Jim was a sea scout and had memberships with several sailing clubs where he also taught sailing. His family had their own sailboat and loved sailing in the Puget Sound, San Juan Islands and Gulf Islands. They even made it up to Desolation Sound several times.



Jim got involved in Port Angeles by volunteering with Heritage Days and went on to volunteer with many other groups. Having the accounting background, he often served as treasurer of the boards he was associated with. He enjoyed working with the Clallam County Historical Association (now the North Olympic History Center) where he learned so much about Port Angeles and the county. In addition to being treasurer on their boards, Jim rowed with the Olympic Peninsula Rowing Association, drove the bus for the Port Angeles Senior Center, and drove the transport vehicles for the New Dungeness Lighthouse Society.



He served as Chamber of Commerce President in 2015. He was on the Board of Directors of the Clallam County Economic Development Council and Lumber Traders. He loved all the associations he worked with and always felt that in volunteering he got more than he gave.



Jim loved meeting with and talking with people, hearing their ideas and concerns, and working with people to make things happen. He was a dreamer and a planner who set goals and made them happen.



Jim was honored to be elected to the city council where he hoped he could make a difference working with a team to find lasting solutions.



Jim was a passionate man, a great friend, who gave 110% to everything he did. Jim was a great dad and a loving and supportive husband. He loved walking the Olympic Discovery trail and taking day hikes, but probably his favorite walk was out along Ediz Hook.



Jim loved our community. He was proud of his involvement and accomplishments. You get out what you put in and we believe Port Angeles is a better place because of Jim Moran.



Jim had a full life, an incredible sense of humor, and his Irish spilled out as he loved to tell a story. We have a million wonderful memories to keep us smiling.



Jim is survived by his wife, Marie Moran; his two sons, Brendan (Lacy) Moran, Sean (Jennifer) Moran; niece, Yolanda (Jacob) Snider; granddaughters, Aurora and Abigail Moran; and many friends.



