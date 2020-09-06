James (Jim) Dennis Schultz of Port Angeles passed away August 27th, 2020 due to complications related to Parkinson's. He was born on May 5, 1940 in Elmhurst, Illinois to Elvera and Clarence Schultz. He leaves his wife Sandy of 53 years.Jim lived in Arlington Heights, Illinois and graduated from Arlington Heights High school in 1958. He graduated from Purdue University in 1963 with a degree in Agriculture and Texas A&M University with a Master's degree in Forestry in 1979. He served as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in Vietnam with the Third Marine Division. He had various careers with the Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Uarco Business Forms, American Hospital Supply, State Farm Insurance Company and most recently with the National Park Service in Olympic National Park. He served as the Concessions Manager from 1984 until his retirement in 2004 with 32 years of service.He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Port Angeles and served as an Elder and on the Finance and Stewardship Committees. He served as the President of the North Olympic Convention Bureau in 1995 and worked with Hurricane Ridge Ski Club. He also served as Treasurer on the Four Seasons Ranch board.His interests included working on home projects, spending time with his grandkids, going on walks with his wife, working on his computer and doing yardwork.Survivors include wife, Sandy Schultz, daughter Lisa Brittain and son-in-law David with their children Brody, Maverick and Violet of Lake Stevens. Also survived by daughter Suzy Matter and son-in-law Butch with their sons Colton and Case of Mill Creek, and son Greg Schultz of Port Angeles. Other survivors include brother Cliff Schultz of Palatine, IL, sister Nancy Wirth of Mt. Prospect, IL, brother-in-law, Tom Nisbet of Denver, CO, nephew Kevin Wirth and wife Deb with their sons Ryan and Alex of Lisle, IL, niece DeLynn Zielinski and husband Andre with their children Noah, Owen and Isa of Arlington Heights, IL. Preceded in death by his parents, younger brother Terry, brother-in-law Butch and grandparents.A small family service will be held at a later date.In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Jim can be made to: Colton's Army Guild (supporting Seattle Children's Hospital – grandson is honoree, Colton) and First Presbyterian Church of Port Angeles.