Sequim resident James Everett Tompkins, Esq. died from natural causes on Bainbridge Island.
He was 70.
Services: A committal service will be announced at a later date.
Sequim Valley Funeral Chapel, Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 19, 2020.