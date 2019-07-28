James Garifalos, 95, died in his sleep at the Sequim Health and Rehabilitation Center, on June 30, 2019, following a brief illness. He was born on June 10, 1924, in Syracuse, New York, to Ernest and Katrina Garifalos.
He joined the U.S. Army on March 1, 1945, and served until March 22, 1946. He served in the 7th Infantry Regiment of the 3rd Infantry Division. His regiment, known as the "Cottonbalers," seized Berchtesgaden, Hitler's "Eagles Nest" retreat during the final days of WWII. He was awarded the American Campaign Medal, the Europe-Africa-Middle East Campaign Medal, the WWII Victory Medal, and the Good Conduct medal. He served in England after the war until transportation became available to return to the United States.
James graduated from Syracuse University with a BS degree in Marketing and went to work for General Electric in Syracuse. He held several different management roles, in assignments, in New York, Alabama, Florida, Texas and California, in a career which spanned 40 years. James and Beth have lived in Sequim for 29 years, since retiring in 1987.
He is preceded in death by his first wife, Beatrice (Roderick) Garifalos; and his granddaughter, Lauren (Garifalos) Hintz.
James is survived by his wife of almost 40 years, Elizabeth (Reilly) Garifalos; his sons, James and Stephen Garifalos; six grandchildren; and fourteen great-grandchildren. He is also survived by many close friends who met several mornings each week, at the YMCA and Hardy's Market, to discuss and solve the world's problems.
A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life, for immediate family and close friends, will be held at the Lodge, on Saturday, August 3rd.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on July 28, 2019