Service Information
Celebration of Life
1:30 PM
Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship
1033 N. Barr Road

James Casey, of Port Angeles, died peacefully in his sleep, at home, on August 9, 2019.



Jim was born on July 22, 1947, in Chicago, Illinois. He was adopted by Imogene Binder Casey and Jack Casey.



He earned his BA, in English, from Wittenberg University in Springfield, Ohio.



In 1968, Jim and Dana Dickens were married, in Chicago, on December 27, 1968.



Jim was a newsman. He loved reporting and writing. He worked in many newsrooms: in Dayton, Ohio; Everett, Olympia, Port Angeles and Sequim, Washington; and Corpus Christi, Texas.



While in Corpus Christi, Jim taught English to Hispanic nursing students.



After retiring, Jim spent time woodworking making canes, walking sticks and hiking staffs. He also loved to work with driftwood, making various art objects.



When Jim was not working on his wood projects he was taking pictures. He had a great eye for photography!



Jim was a member of the Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, the Olympic Climate Action, and Compassion of Clallam County.



He is survived by his wife, Dana Casey of Port Angeles; daughter, Elisabeth Anne Casey of Corpus Christi, Texas; brother, Steve John Casey of Los Angeles, California; sister, Sandra Woods of Mississippi; and grandchildren, Stephanie, Jennifer and Andrew Butts of Arizona.



A Celebration of Life will be held on September 22, at 1:30 PM, at the Olympic Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1033 N. Barr Road. A pot luck will follow.



Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Sept. 15, 2019

