James Howard Trumbo died from age-related causes at his Port Angeles residence under the care of Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County.
He was 95.
Services: Visitation from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19 at Drennan and Ford Funeral Home, 260 Monroe Road, Port Angeles. Graveside funeral service at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20 at Ocean View Cemetery, 3127 W. 18th St., Port Angeles.
Drennan and Ford Funeral Home, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019