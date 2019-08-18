James Howard Trumbo (1923 - 2019)
Service Information
Drennan & Ford Funeral Home and Crematory - Port Angeles
260 MONROE RD
PORT ANGELES, WA
98362
(360)-457-1210
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
1:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Drennan & Ford Funeral Home and Crematory - Port Angeles
260 MONROE RD
PORT ANGELES, WA 98362
View Map
Graveside service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
Ocean View Cemetery
3127 W. 18th St.
Port Angeles, WA
View Map
Obituary
James Howard Trumbo died from age-related causes at his Port Angeles residence under the care of Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County.

He was 95.

www.drennanford.com
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 18, 2019
