James Howard Trumbo, 95, of Port Angeles, passed away, Wednesday, August 14, 2019, at his home surrounded by several generations of family.
Jim was born October 2, 1923, in Ferndale, Michigan, to Howard and Byrd Trumbo. He graduated from St. James Catholic High School in 1940.
He was a WWII veteran, serving overseas in China in the Army Air Corp. After returning home, he attended University of Michigan and received his BA in Advertising.
Jim worked as an Art Director at Campbell Ewald creating the glossy dealership catalogs for over 30 years. He retired, pulled up stakes and moved to Port Angeles where he enjoyed over 30 years of retirement.
As dedicated father, grandfather and great-grandfather he was of great support to all of his family in many ways.
Jim is survived by his five children, Christine Horton, Nanette Mulholland, Laure Partridge, Michel Trumbo, and Holly Czarnecki; sister-in-law, Doris Trumbo; three son and daughter-in-laws, Theodore Mulholland, Margaret Hayes, James Czarnecki; nine grandchildren, and four great- grandchildren.
Visitation was on Monday, August 19, at Drennan and Ford Funeral Home & Crematory. James will be laid to rest next to his wife of 63 years, Mary at 10AM Tuesday August 20, 2019 at the Ocean View Cemetery.
