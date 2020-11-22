James "Jim" Guthrie, 81, creator of the arts and a journalism legend to those who knew him, died in the early hours of Nov. 5, 2020 of pneumonitis while plotting his escape from Evergreen Health Medical Center in Kirkland, Washington. His daughter Sarah Hitch and niece Lynn Guthrie were by his side.



Guthrie was born April 17, 1939 in Ventura, California to Emma Aubrey and Harvey H. Guthrie, Sr.



The youngest of three brothers, he attended Ventura High and joined the Ventura Star-Free Press where he worked as a sports and general reporter and interim editorial page editor. He rooted for the Boston Red Sox as a result of his many visits to Beantown where his oldest brother, the Rev. Harvey Guthrie, lived.



Following studies in journalism at Ventura College, he graduated from the University of California, Santa Barbara after studying theater arts and political science. He married Ann Werkman before they moved to Walla Walla, Washington where Jim worked for the Union-Bulletin as a columnist and news editor.



Jim adopted the Mariners as his primary baseball team, though never flagged in his love for the Boston Red Sox and a side interest in the L.A. Dodgers. He attended Mariner games often and had a standing tradition of attending games with his oldest friends, especially if the opponent was the Red Sox.



He joined the staff of the Peninsula Daily News in Port Angeles, Washington in 1979 where he was Arts and Entertainment editor as well Spotlight editor until retiring in 2002. All the while, he participated in and directed plays in Port Angeles and Sequim, including producing a reader's theater of a trio of Raymond Carvers stories with the blessing of Carver's wife, Tess Gallagher.



The Port Angeles and Sequim theater community fondly recalled Jim directing at least 10 productions and acting in more than 20 plays.



Jim's interest in and ability to remember all the facts that rolled across his desk led to a tryout for the game show Jeopardy where he made it to one of the last cuts for the show.



His wry wit was often delivered in a theatrical manner, whether it was recounting Bill Buckner's curse on the Red Sox or describing his golf outing. (Guthrie played ably for years.)



He was so proud of his children Russell and Sarah, who both eventually appeared in plays in Port Angeles, including a few with dad.



Jim and his dog Tessa moved to the independent living facility, Lakeview of Kirkland in 2019. There, Jim helped create and write for the monthly Lakeview Ledger. He also wrote and directed two plays as part of the Lakeview Players. He was a fierce competitor in the facility's Lakeview Legends Wii bowling team before his admission into the hospital in October 2020.



Guthrie is survived by his wife Ann; daughter Sarah Hitch; son-in-law Brian Hitch; granddaughters Jordan and Kendal Larson; nephews Stephen, Andrew and Troy Guthrie and nieces Lynn Guthrie, Jamie Palmieri, and Treva Guthrie Bradshaw.



He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Harvey and Frank, nephew Lars and son Russell.



A memorial service is planned at a later date.



Donations in his honor may be sent to the Port Angeles Community Players and Olympic Theatre Arts.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store