James Jack Dunlap, of Tigard, Oregon, died on April 4, 2019.



Jim was born in Port Angeles, Washington, on January 16, 1972. He graduated from Port Angeles High School, in 1990. During those years he played basketball, and was a letterman all four years in golf.



Jim attended Columbia Basin Community College, playing on the golf team with young men who would become his life-long friends. He transferred to Portland State University, earning a Bachelor Degree in History, in 1995. Jim played on the golf team at PSU and again, made friends for life. From there he went on to play competitive golf for several years. A highlight was qualifying for the U.S. Mid Amateur Tournament, in 2008. He was awarded the Oregon Amateur honor in recent years.



Jim and Jeffery Thornburgh started their successful business, Project 202, in 2005. They both enjoyed working, fishing, and golfing together.



Jim married Kyla Hartzell in October, 2010. Their precious son, Hudson Jack, was born, in 2011. Hudson is the light of Jim's life, and being Hudson's Daddy was Jim's greatest joy.



Jim is also survived by his parents, Jack (Jay) and Louise Dunlap of Port Angeles; his brother, Tom (Kirstine) Dunlap of Central Point, Oregon; nephews, Matthew and Joshua Dunlap; and niece, Elizabeth Dunlap; his in-laws, Randy and Jan Hartzell of McMinnville, Oregon; his brother, Ryan (Rori) Hartzell; nieces, Molli and Judith Hartzell; nephews, Mason, Mark and Kerby Hartzell of McMinnville, Oregon; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.



Jim loved playing golf with his many friends, and was respected and admired in the Oregon golf community. He was a member of Columbia Edgewater Country Club.



Jim's other passion was fly fishing with his dad. In July 2018, Jim planned an "Epic Fly Fishing Trip" for both of them to Belize. The Deschutes River was their favorite place to cast a fly, as well as his son Hudson's.



Jim was a good man, living with integrity and honor in all he did. He was loved and respected by many, most especially Kevin, Nipper, Jade, John, Jay, "Thorny", Scotty, Dom, Tony, Ryan, Jason, and Darren.



In lieu of flowers, Jim would have encouraged donations to The Oregon Junior Golf Association. A Celebration of his Life will be Friday, April 12, 2019, in Portland, at Columbia Edgewater Country Club at 1:00 PM. Please come and share your memories of this amazing man.

