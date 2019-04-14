Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Lloyd was born in Port Townsend. He moved to Robert and Eunice Anderson's home when he was four years old. They adopted him on August 22, 1936. He was named Lloyd James Anderson, but was always called James Milton Anderson.



He lived in the Wishkah Valley and graduated from school in 1947. He was in the Navy from August 1950-1954.



He worked for Grays Harbor County and then Crown Zellerbach in Port Angeles. He also worked for the Port Angeles Water Department from 1964 and until he retired in 1987. He married Evelyn Nelson on July 13, 1957, and they had three children, Jim, Susan and Cynthia.



Jim was preceded in death by both sets of parents, Charles and Maude, and Robert and Eunice; brothers, Robert, Charles, Rollie; and daughter, Susan.



He is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Tootie); brother, Clair; son, Jim (Kathy); daughter, Cynthia (David); grandchildren, Levi, Curt, Cody, Shana, Caysi, Lindsey; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.



Jim requested that there be no services. We express our gratitude to Volunteer Hospice, Avemere of Sequim and all the caregivers who took such wonderful care of him. Donations can be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County 540 E. 8th St., Port Angeles, 98362. Lloyd was born in Port Townsend. He moved to Robert and Eunice Anderson's home when he was four years old. They adopted him on August 22, 1936. He was named Lloyd James Anderson, but was always called James Milton Anderson.He lived in the Wishkah Valley and graduated from school in 1947. He was in the Navy from August 1950-1954.He worked for Grays Harbor County and then Crown Zellerbach in Port Angeles. He also worked for the Port Angeles Water Department from 1964 and until he retired in 1987. He married Evelyn Nelson on July 13, 1957, and they had three children, Jim, Susan and Cynthia.Jim was preceded in death by both sets of parents, Charles and Maude, and Robert and Eunice; brothers, Robert, Charles, Rollie; and daughter, Susan.He is survived by his wife, Evelyn (Tootie); brother, Clair; son, Jim (Kathy); daughter, Cynthia (David); grandchildren, Levi, Curt, Cody, Shana, Caysi, Lindsey; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.Jim requested that there be no services. We express our gratitude to Volunteer Hospice, Avemere of Sequim and all the caregivers who took such wonderful care of him. Donations can be made to Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County 540 E. 8th St., Port Angeles, 98362. Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close