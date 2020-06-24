James Louis Anderson died at his Port Angeles residence under the care of Volunteer Hospice of Clallam County.
He was 65.
Services: A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Drennan and Ford Funeral Home, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.
www.drennanford.com
Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 24, 2020.