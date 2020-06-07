James NEIL Smith was born on October 12, 1946, to Emmett and Vida Smith in Carmel, California. He lived up and down the Bay Area with his older brother, Dan and three younger sisters, Debbie Williams of Stockton, California, Lesley Smith of Seattle and Lori Carter of Sequim.



In 1966, he became great friends with his future wife, Melanie Got, whom he later married December 19, 1971, in Portola Valley, California. They each believed that they would bring God more glory together than separately. He died, at 73, in their home of 41 years from complications from a fall and late stage Alzheimer's.



He was preceded in death by his parents; Melanie's parents, Bill and Marian; brother, Dan of Dacula, Georgia; and brother-in-law, Paul Williams.



With his well-loved wife of nearly forty-nine years, Neil was "over the moon" about their two sons, Jonathan of St. Louis and Jared of Sequim. Of his beloved sons, he couldn't be prouder. He also leaves behind Jonathan's wife, Lydia, and two darling granddaughters, Chiara and Veronica.



In addition to his siblings, he is survived and remembered by Dixie, widow of Dan; Lori's husband, Ron; and Melanie's siblings, Terry and Holly Got, Randy and Connie Got and Bonnie Kwan. His fourteen nieces and nephews fondly remember their uncle as fun, humorous and caring.



Throughout his long professional life, Neil loved God and loved people. In 1968, Neil received his Bachelor of Arts degree in history from San Jose State University where he played basketball. He then interned at Peninsula Bible Church (PBC), working with high schoolers and local college students. His love for students caused him to become very involved with Young Life and Campus Crusade for Christ.



Neil then majored in Old Testament Studies at Dallas Theological Seminary, graduating in 1973, with a Masters in Theology. He returned to be the high school pastor at PBC in Palo Alto until 1977, when the Good Shepherd led him and Melanie to Sequim to be the pastor of the fledgling Dungeness Community Church until 2007.



After almost 30 years at DCC, in 2008, Neil started Olympic Peninsula Ministries. Through that non-profit, he and Melanie supported pastors and their families from Forks to Port Ludlow until Neil's retirement in 2019. In every instance, Neil used his God-given gifts of teaching and compassion to help people develop their relationship with God. He hated being the center of attention. As one friend remembers, "Neil was indeed a Biblical 'Jonathan:' always taking the second place to serve others so they could shine." (Those who knew him laugh at the thought that perhaps Neil died during this stay-at-home pandemic so that we could not gather to remember him!) There will be a Celebration of Life service at a future date.



Neil loved many aspects of life. Fervent about horses, he loved places of solitude and silence. He also loved the beautiful spaces he rode to on his horses, Buckskin "Durango" and American Paint "Rio." Snorkeling brought Neil to another love: sea turtles.



Many friends know of Neil's enthusiastic interest in playing sports and his "brave" wearing of San Francisco 49ers fan garb in Seahawk territory. Neil refereed, umpired, and coached youth basketball, baseball, and soccer and kept scorebook for the Sequim high school boys basketball team for many years. He also served on a scholarship committee and felt privileged to launch many graduating seniors in their academic pursuits. In his early Sequim years, Neil was a member of Rotary. He appreciated the arts in many forms, ranging from a Margot Fonteyn ballet to a Peter, Paul and Mary Concert.



In the last decade, God was a companion to Neil through long years of failing health. Amidst these challenges, from beginning to end, Neil's love for God and people flourished. During these last years, wherever Neil was, Melanie could be found close by. It was a gift from God that both she and his care-giving, retired nurse sister, Debbie, were with him as he took his last breath here and his first breath there … in Heaven where he now fully knows the Creator-Redeemer God who knew him fully and loved him anyway.



Even as Alzheimer's ravaged his mind, Neil continued to reach out to everyone he met, hoping to make them feel noticed and special. Thank you to all the kind people "out and about" who stayed and listened graciously when Neil approached you as an old friend. And to all Neil's siblings in Christ; his friends at Tim's Place, Dungeness Courte and Memory café; and the medical community and volunteer hospice team, thank you for caring for this man who lovingly cared for so many.



To the very end, Neil kept his focus on what matters most, clearly articulating with tears and a quivering lip, "The only thing that matters to me … is to PLEASE the LORD JESUS CHRIST!"



If you want to learn more about this special man, please visit https://youtube/A9ES9GhdlFI?t=295 and the Sequim Gazette, May 27, 2020



In lieu of flowers, please send any gifts in Neil's memory to Dungeness Community Church so that his many sermons can be digitized for the church library. Please indicate in the memo portion: "Neil Smith Transcription Project."

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store