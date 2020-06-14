Dr. James Patrick "Jim" Quirk
1926 - 2020
Dr. James Patrick Quirk (Jim), 93, born Minneapolis, Minnesota, November 27, 1926, passed away peacefully June 4, 2020, at home in Prescott, Kansas.

Jim graduated from Marquette University (Civil Engineering) 1945, BBA University of Minnesota 1948, MA (Econ) University of Minnesota 1949, Ph.D. (Economics) University of Minnesota 1959. Jim served in the U.S. Navy, 1944 to 1946.

He was a retired Caltech Economics Professor, 1971-1987, and he taught Economics at several other distinguished universities: University of Kansas 1966-1970, University of Minnesota 1957-58, Purdue University 1958-59, UC Santa Barbara, University of Wyoming, Montana State University, University of Maryland, European Division, University of Mississippi, and Peninsula College. He wrote fourteen books and published over 150 articles. He went on to specialize in Sports Economics.

Jim was an avid Minnesota Golden Gopher football fan and a diehard Kansas University Jayhawk basketball follower.

He also had a love for jazz and played the cornet with several different jazz bands, He was a cornet player with Salty Dogs Jazz Band, producing an album "On the River." He was the leader and cornet player with the Dungeness Traditional Jazz Band, Sequim, 2002-2013.

He was preceded in death by the love of his life, Shirley Mae Krois in 2014; son, James Patrick; and his parents, William and Teresa (McMahon) Quirk; brothers, Jack Quirk, Quentin Quirk; sisters, Maureen Schmidt, Kathleen Shannon, Colleen Healy and Betty Kunik.

He is survived by his children, Gail DeFord, Janice (Bascom) Ratliff, Jill (Roger) Powell, Colleen (Don) Stone and Thomas (Elizabeth) Quirk; grandchildren, Jennifer Peterson, Kevin Powell, Julie Powell, Nicole Rogers, Michael Jaycox, William Delehanty, James Delehanty, Christopher Stone and Katelyn Stone; his great grandchildren, Taylor Donner, Megan Donner, Nicole Donner, Dylan Jaycox, Colleen Peterson, Olivia Jaycox, Lilly Delehanty, and David John Rogers; and two great-great-grandsons, Ryker and Kyler Donner.

He was a humble, soft-spoken, kind, caring, and patient yet brilliant man. A loving father and great mentor to all his students. He will be greatly missed. We have lost a giant.

His family asks for no donations. Any condolence may be sent to Jill Powell at jillmpowell@yahoo.com. Due to the virus, no service has been planned.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Jun. 14, 2020.
June 12, 2020
What a special family! Much love from long ago Lawrence and Montana
Margaret Strainer
Friend
