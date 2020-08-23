1/1
James Patrick Richmond
1948-2020
{ "" }
James Patrick Richmond, a resident of Sequim, passed away unexpectedly at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, on August 6, 2020, at the age of 72.

James is a graduate of the University of Florida, B.A. and M.Ed., and the University of Puget Sound, J.D. He had a storied career, including serving as a merchant seaman, a transportation manager in Alaska during the construction of the pipeline, and over 35 years of legal experience as a civil defense litigator and educator.

He is survived by his wife, Anna; sons, Jason, Logan, and Chester; granddaughter, Isabella; and six siblings. He was predeceased by his parents.

For James' complete obituary, and to share memories and photos, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
13
Requiem Mass
10:30 AM
Lacey Sacred Heart Catholic Church
AUG
14
Interment
01:00 PM
Ocean View Cemetery
August 14, 2020
James and his wife Anna were among the first people Ken and I met when we joined the Sequim Bay Yacht Club. Jim was always welcoming to us at many of the functions, and we enjoyed being at their table. His was an undeniable presence. May he rest in peace after having a well-lived life.
Andrea Williams
Friend
