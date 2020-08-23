James Patrick Richmond, a resident of Sequim, passed away unexpectedly at Swedish Hospital in Seattle, on August 6, 2020, at the age of 72.
James is a graduate of the University of Florida, B.A. and M.Ed., and the University of Puget Sound, J.D. He had a storied career, including serving as a merchant seaman, a transportation manager in Alaska during the construction of the pipeline, and over 35 years of legal experience as a civil defense litigator and educator.
He is survived by his wife, Anna; sons, Jason, Logan, and Chester; granddaughter, Isabella; and six siblings. He was predeceased by his parents.
For James' complete obituary, and to share memories and photos, please visit www.FuneralAlternatives.org.