James "Jim" White, age 78, passed away on December 27, 2019, at 7:45 AM, with family by his side.
Jim was born in McColl, South Carolina, to Frank and Lucille White. He graduated from Robert Fletcher Memorial School, in 1959, and received several baseball scholarships for his athletic achievements.
In 1960, he joined the United States Air Force and was stationed at Ft. Lee, Virginia, where he served four years as a radar operator.
Upon discharge, he attended Skagit Valley Junior College. He was student body president as a sophomore and graduated with an AA in 1967. He went on to graduate from Eastern Washington State College, in 1969, where he majored in journalism and minored in political science.
Following graduation, he worked as a newspaper reporter for 15 years in various capacities including sports writer, photo journalist and editor.
In 1986, he became a master gardener and later a certified arborist and ultimately retired from the City of Port Angeles Parks Department after 20 years, in 2003.
His love of baseball can be woven throughout his life.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Sandi; his sons, Corey and Kyle (Bethany Duim); his daughter, Tara (Markus) Platz; and his three grandchildren, Braden White (17), Madison White (15) and Jonah Platz (6). He will be dearly missed.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News on Jan. 5, 2020