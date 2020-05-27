James Ray Golden Jr. died from natural causes at his Beaver residence.
He was 71.
Services: A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Linde-Price Funeral Service, Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lindefuneralservice.com
Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 27, 2020.