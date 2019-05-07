A lifelong resident of Port Angeles, James (Jimmy) passed away near Olympia on March 20, 2019. He is survived by his siblings, Belva Bodey and Mark Seward of Port Angeles, and Lynn Seward of Texas.
His parents, Lewis E. Seward and Audrey Seward preceded him in death.
Mr. Seward was nicknamed "Sew Bop" or "The Bopper" by a large group of friends, buddies, family and admirers, at the baseball field, and pals he served during his bartending days at the old Brickies Tavern. He jumped over the bar, one time, as a major landslide collapsed the building behind him. He later served suds to friends and acquaintances alike at Zak's Tavern.
Known by many for his love of baseball, Mr. Seward played the game his entire life. Baseball came early to Jimmy growing up near the baseball diamond at Lincoln Park. We went to his games for years. We all loved baseball; it was to see Jimmy. Sew Bop. The Bopper.
He is also remembered by others as the baker from Albertson's where he worked for many years.
He also enjoyed many hobbies including hunting, fishing, and roller skating.
He was truly loved by many. Sew Bop left this world knowing he was loved and admired. Celebration of Life plans will be announced at a later time.
His family wishes to thank Olympic Medical Staff for the exceptional quality of his care, Hospice of Jefferson and Clallam Counties, and Sunrise Family Home. We were blessed by the gentle and compassionate kindness provided to our family.
We will all miss him.
Published in The Peninsula Daily News from May 7 to May 8, 2019