Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Richard "Sew Bop" Seward. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

A lifelong resident of Port Angeles, James (Jimmy) passed away near Olympia on March 20, 2019. He is survived by his siblings, Belva Bodey and Mark Seward of Port Angeles, and Lynn Seward of Texas.

His parents, Lewis E. Seward and Audrey Seward preceded him in death.



Mr. Seward was nicknamed "Sew Bop" or "The Bopper" by a large group of friends, buddies, family and admirers, at the baseball field, and pals he served during his bartending days at the old Brickies Tavern. He jumped over the bar, one time, as a major landslide collapsed the building behind him. He later served suds to friends and acquaintances alike at Zak's Tavern.



Known by many for his love of baseball, Mr. Seward played the game his entire life. Baseball came early to Jimmy growing up near the baseball diamond at Lincoln Park. We went to his games for years. We all loved baseball; it was to see Jimmy. Sew Bop. The Bopper.



He is also remembered by others as the baker from Albertson's where he worked for many years.



He also enjoyed many hobbies including hunting, fishing, and roller skating.



He was truly loved by many. Sew Bop left this world knowing he was loved and admired. Celebration of Life plans will be announced at a later time.



His family wishes to thank Olympic Medical Staff for the exceptional quality of his care, Hospice of Jefferson and Clallam Counties, and Sunrise Family Home. We were blessed by the gentle and compassionate kindness provided to our family.



We will all miss him. A lifelong resident of Port Angeles, James (Jimmy) passed away near Olympia on March 20, 2019. He is survived by his siblings, Belva Bodey and Mark Seward of Port Angeles, and Lynn Seward of Texas.His parents, Lewis E. Seward and Audrey Seward preceded him in death.Mr. Seward was nicknamed "Sew Bop" or "The Bopper" by a large group of friends, buddies, family and admirers, at the baseball field, and pals he served during his bartending days at the old Brickies Tavern. He jumped over the bar, one time, as a major landslide collapsed the building behind him. He later served suds to friends and acquaintances alike at Zak's Tavern.Known by many for his love of baseball, Mr. Seward played the game his entire life. Baseball came early to Jimmy growing up near the baseball diamond at Lincoln Park. We went to his games for years. We all loved baseball; it was to see Jimmy. Sew Bop. The Bopper.He is also remembered by others as the baker from Albertson's where he worked for many years.He also enjoyed many hobbies including hunting, fishing, and roller skating.He was truly loved by many. Sew Bop left this world knowing he was loved and admired. Celebration of Life plans will be announced at a later time.His family wishes to thank Olympic Medical Staff for the exceptional quality of his care, Hospice of Jefferson and Clallam Counties, and Sunrise Family Home. We were blessed by the gentle and compassionate kindness provided to our family.We will all miss him. Published in The Peninsula Daily News from May 7 to May 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for Peninsula Daily News Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close