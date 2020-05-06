James "Neil" Smith
1946 - 2020
James "Neil" Smith died from respiratory complications of a fall at his Sequim residence.

He was 73.

Services: Services will be announced at a later date.

Linde-Price Funeral Service, Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.

www.lindefuneralservice.com

Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 6, 2020.
