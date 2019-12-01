Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for James Thomas Flavin. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

James Thomas Flavin (Jim), age 70, passed away peacefully at home on November 16, 2019, surrounded in love by his wife and son, after a lengthy battle with cancer.



Jim was born in Richmond, California; his family owned a local bakery in Concord, where he grew up.



Jim attended Ygnacio Valley High School, in Concord, and joined the



Jim married his childhood sweetheart, Barbara, in 1968, and each remained the other's one true love, inseparable for all time.



Jim retired from Shell Oil Refinery in Martinez, California, in 2011, and relocated to Sequim, where he enjoyed golfing, poker and the calm and friendly slower pace of the town.



Jim was a proud US Veteran, a loving and generous husband, father and friend who gave from his heart and believed in and practiced always doing the right thing.



Jim was preceded in death by his precious and loving daughter, Barbara Kristine.



He is survived by his wife, Barbara; son, Tyler; cousins, Dick and Teddy Hellam of Seaside, California, Bob and Connie Hellam of Seaside, California and Marianne Stefanik of Carson City, Nevada.



Jim often said that he was grateful for the friendship of dear friend, Mark Hammond of Fairfield, California; his Wednesday night poker buddies, Marty, George, Brian, Ken, Dave and Wayne; Donna Carson, who was instrumental in making his and Barbara's 50th anniversary party so wonderful; and all his many friends from Shell Oil Refinery and SunLand.



Jim was a true friend to many and tried to make a positive difference in the lives of others when he was able. Barbara and Tyler would like to express great appreciation to Kay and George Beier for their great friendship and comfort during the final days of Jim's life.



US Navy in February 1968, serving five years. Jim attended boot camp in San Diego and served his country in Vietnam as an EN2 ACU1 (Engineman Second Class, Assault Craft Unit 1).

