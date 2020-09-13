1/
James Tompkins
1950 - 2020
James E. Tompkins, age 70, born in Denver, Colorado was a long-time resident of the Puget Sound area. He passed away on May 13, 2020 with services being held at Sequim View Cemetery on August 28th.

Jim met Sharlyn Hill in 1970 at Colorado State University in Fort Collins, Colorado. They were married for forty-five years. Shortly after graduating from McGeorge School of Law in Sacramento, CA Jim and Sharlyn relocated to Seattle.

Jim loved working in the Insurance Commissioner's office and had retired shortly before his death of renal cancer.

He loved nature, family and wanting to make a difference through his work. Supporting his children in soccer, Boy Scouts, school events, skiing, music and the sciences. He especially loved photography, wine tasting and collecting, travel and the outdoors with kayaking, hiking and otter sightings.

He was devoted to his family and adored being a 'Papa' to his grandchildren..

Jim is lovingly remembered by his wife Sharlyn Tompkins of Sequim, son Troy (Sarah), Grandchildren Alyssa and Avery and their mother Megan (Dan), sister-in-law Leslie (Tom) Lardie and daughter Sasha, brother Chuck (Shirley) and their son Dana.

Jim was predeceased by his son, Aaron, 34, in 2017.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Sep. 13, 2020.
