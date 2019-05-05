Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jane Delight Radich. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Jane Delight Radich was born on May 30, 1924, in Fort Wayne, Indiana, and raised from a young age by her aunt on a farm in Indiana.



When the Second World War broke out, Jane joined the Women's Corps. It was during the war that she met Earl, who was a Navy Chief Bosun Mate, and the two were married on October 24, 1945.



After the war, Jane and Earl moved several times while Earl remained in the Navy. Her daughter, Nancy, was born while the family lived in Port Angeles, and her daughter Jeannette was born three years later while the family lived in San Diego.



After Earl retired, the family purchased land in Port Angeles, several miles up Blue Mountain Road, where they built their home and started Top Priority Farms, raising rabbits and selling fresh milk to the community. Both lived at their small farm on Blue Mountain Road for the remainder of their lives.



Jane was noted for her veterinarian skills, sewing, knitting, crocheting, gardening, and her hats. She enjoyed riding horses and was a member of the Backcountry Horsemen's Association. She had a more active social life, in her 90's, than most of us have at half her age.



Jane was preceded in death by her son, Jim Murphy.



She is survived by her two daughters, Nancy and Jeannette; three grandchildren, Paul and Denise Aguilar and Ben Banner; four great-grandchildren, Ashley Kennedy and Mike Aguilar and Blaise and Silas Banner; and two great-great grandchildren, Carley and Chandler Kennedy.



A memorial service is planned for Jane Radich at the Blue Mountain Cemetery beginning at 1:00 p.m. on May 13.

