Janet J. Little died peacefully at home in Sequim, on June 9, 2020, from cancer. She was 82.



She was born December 22, 1937, in Olympia, to Margaret and Robert O'Donnell. As a child during World War II, she was raised mostly by her beloved maternal grandmother and grandfather, Cynthia Jeannette Miller and Emerson Grant Miller. Her grandparents were the stable influence in her childhood, providing a safe, loving environment that was the basis for Janet's good character and future development.



Janet graduated from RA Long High School in Longview. During her teens, Janet was an active outdoors woman. She played tennis, hiked the Olympic Mountains, was a counselor at Camp David Jr., worked on the Ski Patrol & Mountain Rescue Unit at Mt. St. Helens, and often played cribbage with Harry Truman who owned the Spirit Lake Lodge at Mt. St. Helens. She attended the College of Forestry at University of Washington.



Her first marriage to Kenneth Guy Grayson III ended in divorce, but produced three daughters, Katie, Kim, and Kristen. Kristen died in childhood. Katie and Kim were at Janet's side when she passed away.



Janet's second marriage to Charles Earnest Little in 1970 brought many changes. Between them, they had a combined family of eight children. They bought a house on the beach and moved to Diamond Point. They joined the volunteer fire department and taught EMT classes at Peninsula College in the 1970s. Janet was elected as a commissioner of Clallam County Fire District 3 and was instrumental in starting the Paramedic program in eastern Clallam County.



Janet was a strong woman of determination and action. Where she saw a need, she helped address it. Janet endured difficulties in life with grace and optimism. She was a kind, influential advisor in raising her two daughters and her six step-children.



Chuck was the love of Janet's life and her best friend. They could talk about anything. They took early retirement and spent many wonderful years boating around the BC inside passage and making many good friends up and down the BC coast.



They took motorhome trips all around the United States. A highlight was family camping trips to Kalaloch for Thanksgiving. They frequently took the grandkids boating during the summer, teaching them how to fish, crab, prawn, and enjoy the saltwater environment. They loved their two little dogs, Tai and Barney, and took them along wherever they went.



Janet was a devoted member of Faith Lutheran Church of Sequim. She loved her church community and the many activities in which she participated. Her faith was strong, and a guiding light in her life. She was also a member of the Sequim Elks Lodge, where she held various positions and helped with many events over the years.



Janet is survived by her daughter, Katherine (Mark) Gilles and their sons Ben (Jacquie) Gilles, Adam (Renae) Gilles and Jake (Beth) Gilles; daughter, Kimberly (John) Pilch, and their children, Nick (Rachel) Pilch, Kelsey (Ross) Clifford, and Katrina (Jake) Iseman. She is also survived by her step-children, David (Therese) Little, Lorraine Mainzer, Rebecca Kobernik, Kenneth (Suzanne) Little, Wayne Little, and Warren Little; 21 grandchildren; and 33 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sisters, Renee Wilson, Peggie Davenport, Arlene Larson, and Joy Sawyer.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store