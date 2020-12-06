1/
Janet Lee (Vinson) Dinwoodie
1965 - 2020
Janet Lee (Vinson) Dinwoodie was born on September 2, 1965, in Olympia, and passed away in her sleep on Sunday, October 25, 2020, in her home just outside of Forks.

Janet was loved by many friends and family. She is survived by her only daughter, Melissa (Sean) Hoban and their two children, Jaidyn and Foster. Janet's last choices were made to be closer to them, she enjoyed every moment with them.

She is also survived by her parents, Kay and Jerry Sullivan of Beaver; brother, James Dean (Talitha) Vinson of Port Angeles; nephew, Jakob Vinson; sister, Bobbi Jean (Jeff) Johnson of Astoria, Oregon; nephew, Ryan (Kaylie) Hochhalter; brother, Jimmy Vinson of Spokane; and sister, Avael Atlas of Rios, Spain. Her biological father, James Vinson resides in Spokane with his wife, Suzanne. She is also survived by many uncles, aunts, cousins and friends.

Janet enjoyed spending time with loved ones. She maintained relationships for decades and held those memories close. She will be missed.

Published in Peninsula Daily News on Dec. 6, 2020.
