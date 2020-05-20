Janice E. Russ
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Janice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sequim resident Janice E. Russ died at Crestwood Convalescent Center in Port Angeles.

She was 58.

Services: A memorial service will be announced at a later date.

Drennan and Ford Funeral Home, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.

www.drennanford.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
DRENNAN-FORD FUNERAL HOME
260 MONROE RD
PORT ANGELES, WA 98362
(360) 457-1210
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved