Sequim resident Janice E. Russ died at Crestwood Convalescent Center in Port Angeles.
She was 58.
Services: A memorial service will be announced at a later date.
Drennan and Ford Funeral Home, Port Angeles, is in charge of arrangements.
www.drennanford.com
Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 20, 2020.