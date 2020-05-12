Janice More Meyers
1945 - 2020
Janice More Meyers died from natural causes at her Port Angeles residence.
She was 75.
Services: A private family service will be held.
Linde-Price Funeral Service, Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lindefuneralservice.com

Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Service
Funeral services provided by
Linde Price Funeral Service
170 W Sequim Bay Rd
SEQUIM, WA 98382
(360) 683-1649
