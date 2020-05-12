Janice More Meyers died from natural causes at her Port Angeles residence.
She was 75.
Services: A private family service will be held.
Linde-Price Funeral Service, Sequim, is in charge of arrangements.
www.lindefuneralservice.com
Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 12, 2020.