Jean Gail (Heebink) Fish, 79, of Sequim, passed away on February 24, 2020.
Born on February 21, 1941, to Bruce and Geraldine Heebink in Middleton, Wisconsin, Gail enjoyed a wonderful childhood with her two sisters, JoAnn and Jane.
In sixth grade, she met her future husband, Bryce Fish. In high school, the two completed the first of many projects they would tackle together when they built a car. Bryce did the mechanical work, and Gail did the upholstery.
After graduating from Middleton High School in 1959, both attended UW Madison for one year before transferring. Gail graduated from Methodist Hospital Nursing School and became a registered nurse in 1963. Bryce, now in Bellevue, Washington, found an apartment for Gail and her best friend, Helen, when they came west to take jobs at Overlake Memorial Hospital.
Bryce and Gail took up mountain climbing (and matchmaking, as they introduced Helen to their climbing instructor, Harmon, her future husband!)
Bryce and Gail eloped in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, in 1965. In 1968, they moved back to Wisconsin where they raised two daughters. Kim and Kira were often proud to announce, "My mom made that!" as Gail sewed uniforms for Kromrey Middle School's music programs, dresses, Halloween costumes, quilts, and other creative items. She beautifully decorated cakes making many celebrations memorable. Kim and Kira's classmates will likely remember the wonderful gingerbread houses she made and brought to school every Christmas.
An active volunteer, Gail was a Girl Scout leader and delivered Meals on Wheels while working in a Madison Ear, Nose and Throat clinic for 17 years.
In 1990, Gail and Bryce returned to Washington state, this time making Sequim their home. They boated the Inside Passage to Alaska and the San Juan and Gulf islands. Gail used her sewing skills to fundraise for various charities and volunteered countless hours at Dungeness Community Church.
At the end of her life, memories for Gail began to fade, but the memories she helped create and her ability to make others feel special and truly loved will forever be remembered by her family and friends.
Gail was preceded in death by her husband and parents.
Gail is survived by her daughters, Kimberly Gail (Stephen) Rosales of Sequim, and Kira Margaret (Thomas) Dott of Barneveld, Wisconsin; three grandchildren, Elizabeth and Ashley Gail Rosales and Brayden Dott; two sisters, JoAnn Kenyon of Verona, Wisconsin, and Jane (Kent) Nelson of Longmont, Colorado; her "sister by choice," Helen Jones of Bow, Washington, and many nieces; nephews; dear friends; and her beloved dog, Chloe.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation (parkinson.org).
Published in Peninsula Daily News on May 24, 2020.