It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our Jean Marie Nollette on October 18, 2020. The light of our mother, wife, and friend will forever shine in our hearts.
She was born to Jessie Verret and E. William Boyd on June 12, 1948 in Newberg, Oregon where she spent her childhood, graduating from St. Paul High School in 1966.
Jean's caring heart led her to Good Samaritan School of Nursing in Portland, until 1969 when she began her career in nursing. That year she also embarked on a lifelong adventure with Paul Nollette, when they married on June 14, after four years of dating and being engaged.
Jean's journey of loving and caring for babies, hers and others', followed soon after. In 1973, Jean and Paul moved to Port Townsend where together they raised seven children: Ben, Scott, Karen, Jonathan, Christa, Justin and Travis.
In 1983, Jean left nursing in hospitals to care for her children at home and pursue adopting additional children. She then opened an in-home infant daycare in 1985, where she nurtured countless babies of working parents until 2012.
In 1989, Jean and Paul took in their first foster baby, and a new passion kindled in Jean. Medically fragile infants found a refuge in her arms for the next thirty-one years. Jean had cared for about one hundred babies in that time when she fostered her last little guy earlier this year. It was in the midst of this adventure that Jean and Paul opened their hearts yet wider and adopted one of their foster daughters in 2010, making Jasmine their eighth.
Jean was a faithful member of St. Mary Star of the Sea, and was involved in many ministries in the church. She was on the board of Jefferson County's chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI), a Human Life activist, and a lifelong learner of early childhood development.
In addition to her beloved husband and children, Jean is survived by many precious grandchildren, nine of eleven siblings, and her mother, Jessie Verret. The lives that Jean touched are too numerous to count. She will be missed by so many, because she meant so much.
We invite Jean's friends and family to participate in her funeral mass via live stream on Thursday, November 5th at 10:00 a.m.
To access the live stream, visit https://www.stmaryss.com/home.html
and scroll down for Live Stream link.
A graveside service will follow at approximately 11:10 a.m. at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery in Port Townsend. While all are welcome - we ask that you please strictly follow COVID-19 safety protocols, including wearing masks and appropriate social distancing.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers/plants or other gifts, please make a donation in Jean's name to NAMI (https://namijeffcowa.org/donate/
) or the Port Townsend Food Bank (http://jeffersoncountyfoodbanks.org/get-involved.html
).